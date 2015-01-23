FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Otkritie FC Bank approves merger with Bank Petrocommerce
#Financials
January 23, 2015

BRIEF-Otkritie FC Bank approves merger with Bank Petrocommerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Otkritie FC Bank :

* Says on Jan. 22 shareholders approved merger with Bank Petrocommerce

* Decides to issue additional ordinary 18,500,000 shares of nominal value of 50 roubles a share to be converted into Bank Petrocommerce shares

* Decides to issue 98,000,000 preferred A type shares at issue price of 50 roubles a share in closed subscription

* Says potential purchaser of the A type preferred shares is Russian Federation or Vneshekonombank Source text: bit.ly/1BOHrUc Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.7125 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
