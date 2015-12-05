Nebraska 73, Abilene Christian 63

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Junior guard Andrew White scored a career-high 30 points, and Nebraska held off upset-minded Abilene Christian for a 73-63 victory on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

White made 14-of-16 free throws and was 6-of-15 from the field. He had personal scoring streaks of nine and seven points, one in each half, to help Nebraska (6-3) gain traction after a sluggish start.

Abilene Christian (3-5) was coming off a home loss to New Hampshire but fought Nebraska to a tie early in the second half. Senior center Duran Porter led the Wildcats with 17 points.

White made a 3-pointer, had a steal and made two free throws for Nebraska’s first double-digit lead, 55-45, with 12:50 remaining.

Nebraska led by as many as 13 points, a lead the Wildcats cut to seven, but no smaller.

Nebraska led 36-34 at the end of a choppy, foul-filled first half.

Abilene Christian held the Huskers to 0-of-7 shooting to start the game and led 12-7.

Nebraska scored its first field goal, by freshman forward Michael Jacobson, with 15:08 remaining, and stretched its lead to 20-15 behind nine straight points by White.

But the Wildcats, down seven, responded with a 10-1 run to regain the lead before White’s 3-pointer broke a 33-33 tie.