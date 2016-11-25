Oklahoma holds off pesky Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian gave Oklahoma all it could handle, but the Sooners' depth and athleticism were just too much for the Wildcats on Friday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners (4-1) outscored the Wildcats 10-2 over a four-minute period midway through the second half and went on to earn a hard-fought 72-64 win.

The two teams hadn't played each other since 1982, a game the Sooners won 110-61 behind 51 points from the late Wayman Tisdale. The Wildcats have come a long way since then.

B.J. Maxwell's 3-pointer put Abilene Christian (2-2) within one at 46-45 at the 10:08 mark, but that would be the closest the Wildcats would get the rest of the way.

Three free throws by Rashard Odomes, a Kristian Doolittle layup and a 3-pointer from Darrion Strong-Moore put the Sooners up by nine at 54-45.

The Wildcats did cut the deficit to seven, but four more free throws pushed the lead to double digits and Abilene Christian was doomed.

The Sooners, who ranked 10th nationally heading into the game in 3-point field goal percentage at .459, were held to 21.4 percent on 3 of 14 attempts from beyond the arc. In fact, the Sooners had trouble shooting all afternoon.

The Wildcats held the Sooners to 36.4 percent from the field (20 of 55) and 63 percent from the free-throw line (29 for 46). Conversely, Abilene Christian shot 42.1 from the field (24 of 57), 31.8 percent from downtown ( 7 for 22) and 47.4 percent from the free-throw line (9 of 19).

The difference in the game was fouls. Abilene Christian was whistled for 32, while Oklahoma was called for 17 fouls. Lon Kruger's squad also committed 14 turnovers while causing the Wildcats to turn the ball over 22 times.

The leading scorer coming into the game for Oklahoma, Jordan Woodward (18.0) led all scorers with 16 points. Odomes was the only other Sooner to score in double figures with 13.

Jaylen Franklin topped the Wildcats with 11 points. Fellow sophomore Jaren Lewis had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats began a four-year transition to Division I in the 2013-14 school year.