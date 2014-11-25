Preview: Air Force at Colorado

If there had to be one bright spot to take out of Colorado’s 56-33 loss in Wyoming on Saturday, it would be the highly anticipated collegiate debut of freshman guard Dominique Collier. The two-time Mr. Colorado Basketball award recipient out of Denver East High School hopes to build on his six-point performance and make a positive first impression on the home crowd when the Buffaloes host Air Force on Tuesday. “Coach (Tad Boyle) told me to be ready to play and I was just ready when he called my name,‘’ Collier told cubuffs.com. ”It felt pretty good to just be out here with my teammates for my first college game.”

Colorado hopes to gain some of the confidence back that it collected with back-to-back victories to open the season, including a 90-59 verdict over Auburn on Nov. 18. ”We realize we’re not as good as we thought we were,” Buffaloes forward Josh Scott told cubuffs.com. “Then, just focus on the fact that we have another squad coming into Boulder and we need to win at home.” The Falcons play their third consecutive opponent from the state of Colorado, but take a big step up in competition after recording a pair of victories over Division II members Colorado Christian 70-47 and Western State 90-60.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT AIR FORCE (3-1): The Falcons are shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 50.6 from 3-point range, but face a defense allowing 34.9 and 26.9 percent. Max Yon, a 6-4 senior guard, leads Air Force in scoring at 17.5 points per game while 6-5 senior forward Kamryn Williams averages 11.7 points and five rebounds. The Falcons on Saturday assisted on 30-of-31 baskets against Western State for a school-record 96.8 percentage.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-1): The Buffaloes, who have won 20 straight non-conference games at home, must take care of the ball better after recording six assists and 12 turnovers against Wyoming to bring their season totals to 31 and 38. Scott, a 6-10 junior and preseason Pac-12 first-team selection, leads Colorado in scoring (14.7 points per game) and rebounds (nine) while recording six of the team’s nine blocks. Starting guard Askia Booker, the only senior in the playing rotation, is off to a poor start from the field - 2-of-13 from 3-point range and 5-of-18 inside the arc - while collecting more rebounds (10) than field goals.

TIP-INS

1. Collier’s debut was delayed by an ankle injury and a two-game suspension for disciplinary reasons.

2. Colorado on Saturday was held to its lowest point total since a 40-31 loss to Iowa State in 1949.

3. The Buffaloes, who are 17-0 in November home games under fifth-year coach Boyle, lead the series 20-3 and have won four straight.

PREDICTION: Colorado 76, Air Force 66