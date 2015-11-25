Preview: Air Force at Colorado

Colorado has reeled off three straight wins sinceits season-opening loss to now-No. 5 Iowa State, but coach Tad Boyle has beenanything but complacent. Angry over the Buffaloes’ defensive play in acloser-than-expected win over visiting Omaha on Sunday, Boyle has been emphasizingthat this week leading up to Wednesday’s home date with in-state foe Air Force.

The visiting Mavericks hit 47.2 percent of their shots, including 17 layups, and Coloradoneeded to regroup in the second half before rallying for an 87-82 win. Overall,the Buffaloes’ four foes have a shot a combined 43.9 percent from the field. “We’regoing to keep harping on it,” Boyle told the school’s athletics web site. “If Ihave to shame them into playing defense, I’ll shame them into playing defense.But the bottom line is we have to have a collective pride. That has to be ouridentity.” Air Force, meanwhile, also brings a three-game win streakinto the non-conference contest after a tight season-opening loss at SouthernIllinois.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT AIR FORCE (3-1): The Falcons’ three wins came in the Air Force Classic, with the hosts defeating Tennessee Tech, Mississippi Valley State and Robert Morris. GuardTrevor Lyons hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer in last Thursday’s winover Mississippi Valley State and leads the team with 17.3 points and 3.3steals. Forward Hayden Graham is averaging 16 points and a team-best 9.5 reboundsand 4.8 assists while guard Zach Kocur (7.8 points) has been the only reliable3-point threat, accounting for six of the team’s 13 treys so far.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-1): In between theseason-opening loss and the win over Omaha, the Buffaloess won at Auburn anddominated Portland in their home opener last Friday. The emergence of sophomoreguard George King coming off a redshirt season has been a huge surprise; he’sshooting 51.1 percent from the floor, including 9-of-21 on 3-pointers, whileleading the team in scoring at 18.8 points. Post player Josh Scott (15.5points, team-high 9.3 rebounds) has a pair of double-doubles so far while guardDominique Collier (9.5 points) is pacing the squad in steals (five) and assists(10).

TIP-INS

1. Colorado holds a commanding 21-3 series leadand its 68-53 win last year in Boulder was its fourth straight victory over AirForce.

2. The Buffaloes have been dominant at the free-throwline, making 16 more free throws (82) than their opponents have attempted (66).

3. Rebounding could be an issue for Air Force, which owns a minus-1.2 rebound margin while Colorado sitsat a plus-9.8.

PREDICTION: Colorado 77, Air Force 62