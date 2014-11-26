Colorado 68, Air Force 53: Xavier Johnson recorded 15 points and nine rebounds as the host Buffaloes unleashed a 25-0 run in the first half en route to an easy victory over the Falcons.

Xavier Talton scored nine on three 3-point field goals in the first half and added three steals to help Colorado (3-1) improve to 18-0 at home in November under coach Tad Boyle with its fifth straight victory over Air Force. Josh Scott scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for the Buffaloes.

Trevor Lyons and Matt Mooney scored 10 points apiece for the Falcons (3-2), who were outrebounded 41-27 while shooting 4-of-20 from 3-point range. Air Force was playing its third straight opponent from Colorado after recording blowout victories over Division II members Colorado Christian and Western State.

Talton made a pair of 3-pointers while Johnson scored four during the decisive burst, including a runaway dunk after he stole the ball from Mooney near half court. The Buffaloes exceeded their point total from Saturday’s 56-33 loss in Wyoming when Talton drained his third from beyond the arc with 4:48 left in the first half.

All nine players that saw action in the first half scored for Colorado, which also received nine points from Johnson in taking a 37-15 lead at the break. Colorado extended its advantage to 50-22 on Jaron Hopkins’ dunk with 13:24 left before Air Force made it more respectable down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado freshman G Dominique Collier, a two-time Mr. Colorado Basketball award recipient out of Denver East High School who was suspended for the first two games because of disciplinary reasons, recorded three points, six assists and four rebounds in his home debut. ... The Buffaloes produced a 24-0 run in their 90-59 victory over Auburn on Nov. 17. ... Colorado won its 21st straight non-conference game at home.