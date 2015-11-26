Colorado 81, Air Force 70

Senior forward Josh Scott scored 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to help Colorado to an 81-70 nonconference victory over Air Force on Wednesday night in Boulder, Colo.

Junior guard Josh Fortune added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range for the Buffaloes (4-1). Sophomore guard George King had 16 points for Colorado, which was 13 of 25 from 3-point range.

Senior center Zach Moer scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor for the Falcons (3-2). Junior guard Zach Kocur added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists and junior forward Hayden Graham had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The game was tight for the first 12 minutes before Colorado closed the first half with a 21-6 burst. Scott scored 10 points during the surge and Fortune knocked down two 3-pointers as the Buffaloes took a 46-30 halftime edge.

Colorado continued to pull away in the opening minutes of the second half and Fortune hit another 3-pointer to increase the lead to 63-37 with 15:07 remaining.

The Buffaloes led comfortably the rest of the way, though the Falcons trimmed the margin at the end with a 9-2 run.

Air Force never trailed over the first seven minutes and led 14-12 after a jumper by Graham. Colorado answered with the next seven points to take the lead and the Falcons later pulled within 25-24 on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Dezmond James with 8:23 left before the Buffaloes went on their big run.