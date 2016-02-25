Fresno State 64, Air Force 63

Senior guard Marvelle Harris helped Fresno State storm back for a 64-63 victory over Air Force on Wednesday night at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif., sinking two free throws with four seconds remaining.

Harris had 20 points, five assists and four steals for Fresno State (19-9, 10-5 Mountain West Conference). Junior forward Karachi Edo had 12 points off the Bulldogs’ bench.

Junior guard Zach Kocur had 19 points and eight rebounds for Air Force (14-15, 5-11). Junior forward Hayden Graham had 11 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Jacob Van also scored 11 points.

Air Force staged an early 16-2 run to take a 10-point lead and later went up 22-11 on a 3-pointer by Van. Fresno State cut the deficit to five on a 3-pointer by senior guard Julien Lewis, but the Falcons quickly re-established a double-digit lead.

Air Force led 41-33 at the break.

Fresno State came back to cut the Falcons’ lead to 41-39 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Cezar Guerrero early in the second half. Air Force was on top 52-41 midway through the half, but the Bulldogs rallied once more. They outscored the Falcons 12-2 over the final 2:39.