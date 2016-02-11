Nevada 72, Air Force 52

All five Nevada starters scored before the game was four minutes old Wednesday night, setting the tone for its 72-52 Mountain West Conference blowout of Air Force at Lawler Events Center in Reno, Nev.

In upping their record to 14-9 overall and 6-5 in the conference, the Wolf Pack canned 52.1 percent of their field goal attempts, employing a very balanced attack to post their second one-sided win over the Falcons (12-13, 3-9) in a month.

Forward D.J. Fenner came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points for Nevada on just eight shot attempts. Forward Elijah Foster and backup guard Eric Cooper, Jr. added 11 apiece, while four others chipped in between seven and nine points.

Eleven players dented the scoring column for Air Force, but none reached double figures. Reserve guard Pervis Louder led the way with eight points.

The Falcons never really got out of the starting gate, making only 9 of 31 shots in the first half and falling behind 36-23 at intermission. The Wolf Pack scored the second half’s first seven points for a 20-point lead and expanded it as high as 23 in the final two minutes.

Nevada also controlled the rebounding battle 41-28 and hit all 14 of its free throws in the second half to finish the game at 17-of-20.