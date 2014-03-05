Preview: Air Force at New Mexico

No. 21 New Mexico looks to win its sixth game in a row when it hosts Air Force on Wednesday. The Lobos have won 11 of their last 12 games to vault into the Top 25 and hope to take of business against the Falcons without peeking ahead to the San Diego State clash on March 8, which will determine the Mountain West regular-season champion. I haven’t talked about that game,” coach Craig Neal told reporters. “I’ve talked about it being one step in a journey to win a championship.”

Air Force will be playing solely for pride as it has lost nine of its last 11 games, including a 93-67 setback to UNLV on Saturday. Things will not get any easier for the Falcons as they hope to improve upon a 4-81 all-time record against ranked teams and try to upset New Mexico for the second straight time. “I think our immaturity is coming out right now when we hit a rough patch,” coach Dave Pilipovich told reporters. “Our energy and enthusiasm, I‘m at a loss for it.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT AIR FORCE (11-16, 5-11 MW): Tre’ Coggins, who tops the Falcons in scoring (16.4), assists (2.8) and steals (1.2), tallied a team-high 14 points to lead four players in double figures in the loss to UNLV. Air Force shot 35.9 percent from the field against the Runnin’ Rebels and hasn’t made more than half its attempts from the floor in their last 11 outings. Coggins has scored in double figures in 20 games and has finished with 20 or more points eight times this season.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (23-5, 14-2): Kendall Williams dished out 10 assists in the win over Nevada to leapfrog UNLV’s Oscar Bellfield as the Mountain West’s all-time leader with 591. Cameron Bairstow, who is ranked 22nd nationally in scoring (20.3), poured in a game-high 22 points and added four rebounds and two blocks versus the Wolf Pack. Alex Kirk tops the team in rebounding (8.7) and has recorded 13 double-doubles this season.

TIP-INS

1. New Mexico is 12-2 at home and has won six straight at The Pit.

2. The Lobos are 54-19 all-time against Air Force.

3. New Mexico has held its last four opponents under 60 points.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 75, Air Force 57