No. 21 New Mexico 80, Air Force 52: Cameron Bairstow scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Lobos downed the visiting Falcons to move one step closer to capturing the Mountain West title.

Kendall Williams added 13 points and three assists for New Mexico (24-5, 15-2), which has won six straight contests and will face No. 10 San Diego State in the final game of the regular season Saturday. Alex Kirk and Cleveland Thomas each scored 10 points while Deshawn Delaney grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Lobos, who have held their last five opponents to less than 60 points.

Tre’ Coggins scored 11 points but was held to 3-of-16 shooting from the field for Air Force (11-17, 5-12), which finished 7-of-27 from beyond the arc. Justin Hammonds also scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds in a reserve role for the Falcons, who shot 34.5 percent from the floor.

Kirk keyed a 13-3 run to put New Mexico on top 23-9 before DeLovell Earls’ layup trimmed the deficit to seven with just under five minutes left in the first half. The Lobos forced 10 turnovers and scored the final seven points of the opening frame to take a 34-20 lead into the break.

Cullen Neal nailed a jumper to give New Mexico a 44-25 advantage and Williams later sparked a 14-2 surge to help the Lobos pull ahead by 27 with just under eight minutes left. Thomas nailed a jumper to make it 73-43 and New Mexico never let its lead slip below 27 points en route to its 12th win in the last 13 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Mexico started off 11-of-30 from the field before finishing 29-of-60. … Air Force fell to 4-82 all-time against nationally ranked opponents. … Bairstow has scored in double figures in 25 consecutive outings.