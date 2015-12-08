Preview: Air Force at Ohio State

Inits previous game, Ohio State defeated VMI to snap its first four-gamenon-conference losing streak since 1957. The Buckeyes on Tuesday look to gain some more momentum in the right direction when they host an Air Force teamthat has won three straight games by a total of eight points.

OhioState finally got back in the win column in coach Thad Matta’s 400th game atthe school thanks to a lineup change, efficient offense and taking care of theball. If the Buckeyes are to continue their NCAA Tournament streak (sevenstraight appearances), the veteran coach will have to coax similar performances hereceived against VMI where his team shot 48 percent from the field and made15-of-19 free throws. For the first time this season, the Buckeyes had moreassists (14) than turnovers (nine) in a game. Both the Buckeyes (sevenfreshmen) and Falcons (nine freshmen) feature young squads and neither team isvery good from the free-throw line -- Air Force makes 67.2 percent; Ohio State61.9 percent.

TV:8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTAIR FORCE (6-2): The Falcons have used five starting lineups this season andfinally snapped a six-game road losing streak with a 61-59 win over Denver onSunday. Air Force’s balanced attack is led by Trevor Lyons (15.3 points pergame), Hayden Graham (14.9 ppg.), Zach Moer (10.4 ppg.) and Zach Kocur (9.9ppg.). Graham has three double-doubles this season and has scored in doublefigures in every game except against Denver.

ABOUTOHIO STATE (3-4): With eight points, seven assists and just one turnover againstVMI, JaQuan Lyle took care of the ball and ran the offense like the player heis trying to replace - the NBA-departed D‘Angelo Russell. “The No. 1 thingI‘m proud of is nine turnovers,” Matta told reporters. “That’s been afocal point of what we’ve been trying to do in terms of taking care of thebasketball.” A good sign was production from the low post from TrevorThompson, who got the start and the 6-11 redshirt sophomore responded with a 13points on 6-of-9 shooting and 10 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. AirForce and Ohio State have never played before.

2. Moerrecorded career highs of 15 points and eight rebounds against Denver.

3. KeitaBates-Diop and Marc Loving have scored in double figures in every Ohio Stategame.

PREDICTION:Ohio State 73, Air Force 69