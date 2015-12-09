Ohio State 74, Air Force 50

Ohio State established firm control in the first half with its defense and rolled to a 74-50 nonconference victory over Air Force on Tuesday night at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Forward Marc Loving had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Buckeyes, which had ended a four-game losing streak Saturday with a win over VMI.

Guard Trevor Lyons was the only Air Force player to score in double figures with 13 points. He also had a team-high six rebounds.

The Buckeyes (4-4) finished the first half on a 15-2 run after the Falcons made just two of their last 18 shots from the field before halftime. Air Force was 5-for-23 (22 percent) from the floor at the half, including 1-for-8 on 3-pointers.

Ohio State’s defense was oppressive from the start against Air Force’s Princeton-style offense. The Falcons (6-3) were forced into 11 turnovers in the first half and went 7:52 without a field goal until guard CJ Siples scored on a layup with six seconds left before intermission.

Loving put an exclamation point on the first half with a runner from near the midcourt circle at the buzzer for a 37-16 lead, the largest margin to that point.

Ohio State expanded the lead to 30 points three times in the second half against overmatched Air Force. The Buckeyes shot 47.4 percent from the field (27 of 57) for the game, and the Falcons ended at 33.3 percent (17 of 51) with 18 turnovers.

Guard JaQuan Lyle added 12 points and forward Jae‘Sean Tate had 11 for Ohio State, which faces challenging assignments against Connecticut on Saturday and Kentucky on Dec. 19.