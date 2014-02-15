Preview: Air Force at San Diego State

San Diego State looks to move past its first loss in nearly three months on Saturday when the fifth-ranked Aztecs host Air Force, which just ended a six-game losing skid. The Aztecs had their school-record tying streak of 20 straight wins snapped with Tuesday’s 68-62 loss at Wyoming, which shot 58 percent against the Mountain West’s top scoring defense. San Diego State leads the league by one game over New Mexico, which faces the Aztecs twice in the final three weeks of the regular season.

The Aztecs are sure to drop in the national rankings following the Wyoming loss, but coach Steve Fisher expects his team will return to form against Air Force. “We’ve got veteran leadership and we’ve got high character kids,” Fisher told U-T San Diego. “Hopefully we’ll learn from it and go on another long winning streak.” Guard Xavier Thames, a leading Mountain West player of the year candidate, needs a bounce-back performance after shooting 3-of-16 against Wyoming, including 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT AIR FORCE (10-13, 4-8 Mountain West): The Falcons held San Jose State to 30.2 percent shooting Wednesday and edged the Spartans 51-48 for their first victory in nearly a month. Leading scorer Tre’ Coggins returned to the starting lineup for the first time since serving a three-game suspension and finished with three points on 1-of-12 shooting. Coggins, averaging 16.8 points while shooting 47.1 percent from the field, made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points in the Falcons’ 79-72 loss to the Aztecs on Jan. 12.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (21-2, 10-1): The Aztecs’ dynamic frontcourt has become even stronger in recent weeks with the emergence of forward Dwayne Polee II, who made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points against Wyoming. Polee was one of the few bright spots against the Cowboys, whose zone defense frustrated Thames and forced 13 turnovers. The Aztecs’ frontline includes forwards Winston Shepard (12.8 points, five rebounds) and JJ O’Brien, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds in last month’s matchup with the Falcons.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won 10 of the last 12 games against Air Force and leads the all-time series 49-22.

2. Air Force is 4-80 against ranked opponents in program history.

3. The Aztecs are 41-1 since Feb. 10, 2010 when scoring at least 76 points.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 74, Air Force 61