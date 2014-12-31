Preview: Air Force at San Diego State

No. 25 San Diego State aims for a school-record 23rd consecutive home victory when it begins its Mountain West Conference title defense Wednesday against Air Force. The Aztecs have won three straight overall meetings and nine in a row at home against the Falcons dating to 2005. The Falcons are 0-3 on the road and will have a tough time breaking through at Viejas Arena, where San Diego State has held all eight opponents under 60 points this season.

The matchup is an interesting one in that Air Force ranks in the top 20 nationally in field-goal percentage (49.6) while San Diego State is in the top 20 in field-goal defense (36.4). “(Air Force) will come in knowing they can be successful,” Aztecs coach Steve Fisher told reporters. “So we’ve got to make sure we’re ready to defend them in typical fashion.” Air Force is 4-82 all-time against ranked opponents and never has beaten a top-25 team on the road, but two of its victories have come against the Aztecs.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT AIR FORCE (7-4): The Falcons have been wracked by injuries all season but got back senior forward DeLovell Earls for their 66-65 overtime win over Jacksonville State last time out and should have forward Justin Hammonds (6.1 points, 4.5 rebounds) in the lineup Wednesday. Seven players average at least 5.8 points, but only guard Max Yon (14.8) scored in double digits, largely because he is shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range. Forward Kamryn Williams (9.3 points, six rebounds) is coming off a season-high 17 points against Jacksonville State, giving him back-to-back games in double figures for the first time this season.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (10-3): The Aztecs lean on their defense and take care of the ball, but they don’t have a lot of offensive firepower. Forward Winston Shepard (11 points, 4.6 rebounds) is the only player averaging double digits in scoring, and the Aztecs are without one of their best offensive players with senior forward Dwayne Polee II (8.4 points) injured. Forward J.J. O‘Brien (nine points, 5.8 rebounds) has stepped up his game recently, averaging 11.3 points on 14-of-22 shooting over the last three contests.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won 80 of its last 81 home games against unranked opponents.

2. Air Force is 10-24 all-time in conference openers but has won four straight, matching the longest streak in school history.

3. San Diego State has won seven straight conference openers dating to a loss to Wyoming in 2006-07.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 63, Air Force 59