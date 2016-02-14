San Diego State 70, Air Force 61

Sophomore guard Trey Kell scored 16 points to lead San Diego State to a 70-61 victory over Air Force on Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Sophomore forward Malik Pope had 13 points and eight rebounds for San Diego State (19-7, 12-1 Mountain West), which rebounded from its first conference loss after falling to Fresno State.

Senior forward Winston Shepard had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Aztecs and junior forward Matt Shrigley added 12 points and six assists.

Junior forward Hayden Graham had 17 points and nine rebounds for Air Force (12-14, 3-10). Sophomore guard Jacob Van also scored 17 points.

The teams traded the lead during the first few minutes until Shrigley made three 3-pointers during a 9-2 run that put San Diego State up 16-10. The Aztecs took a 25-14 lead on a 3-pointer by Pope and went up 31-17 on a layup by senior forward Skylar Spencer.

Air Force cut San Diego State’s lead to 38-32 at the break and got within three early in the second half, but the Aztecs staged an 8-2 run to go up 50-39.

The Falcons made one last charge to get within four but couldn’t pull any closer.