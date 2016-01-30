San Jose State 75, Air Force 54

Freshman guard Jaycee Hillsman had 13 points and five assists to lead San Jose State to a 75-54 victory over Air Force on Saturday at Event Center Arena in San Jose, Calif.

Freshman guard Brandon Clarke had 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots for San Jose State (7-15, 2-8 in the Mountain West Conference).

Freshman forward Cody Schwartz and junior guard Jalen James each scored 11 points for the Spartans.

Sophomore center Frank Toohey had 17 points and seven rebounds for Air Force (10-12, 1-8), and junior guard Zach Kocur scored 13 points.

San Jose State outscored Air Force 12-0 to start the game, a run that included three consecutive 3-pointers by Hillsman over a span of 56 seconds.

The Spartans went up 26-5 on a layup by Clarke. The Falcons battled back to cut the deficit to 11 on a couple of occasions, but the Spartans carried a 39-24 lead into the break.

San Jose State remained in control in the second half. The Spartans took a 45-27 lead on a 3-pointer by Schwartz and went up 51-29 on two free throws by junior forward Frank Rogers.

The Falcons got to within 14 points on a 3-pointer by Toohey with 5:24 remaining, but couldn’t get any closer.