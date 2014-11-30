Preview: Air Force at Texas Tech

Texas Tech looks for its third straight win when it hosts Air Force on Sunday afternoon. The Red Raiders are only a 69-64 overtime loss at LSU away from being undefeated. Tubby Smith’s squad has since bounced back with home wins over Missouri State (80-68) and Northwestern State (75-64).

Air Force comes in off a 68-53 loss at Colorado on Tuesday and is 0-2 on the road this season. The Falcons opened the season with a 84-78 loss at Army. This is the 10th meeting between the schools with the Red Raiders holding a 7-2 series lead, including 4-0 at home.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT Sports (Colorado)

ABOUT AIR FORCE (3-2): The Falcons stress your patience on defense and don’t mind working 25 to 30 seconds off the shot clock before attempting a shot. Air Force is shooting 51.4 percent from the field this season, including 44.3 percent from 3-point range which ranks 21st nationally. Senior guard Max Yon leads the team in scoring (14 points per game) and forward Kamryn Williams also is averaging in double figures (10.5) and leads the team in rebounding (five).

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-1): Senior guard Robert Turner led four Red Raiders in double figures with 13 points and also had five steals Tuesday against Northwestern State. Norense Odiase, a 6-foot-9, 270-pound freshman, leads the team in scoring (12) and rebounding (6.8). Guard Devaugntah Williams is the only other Red Raider averaging in double figures (11.5) with Turner (9.8) close.

TIP-INS

1. Williams has connected on 11-of-14 3-pointers.

2. Odiase has made 12-of-15 shots from the floor in his last three games and is shooting 65.4 percent for the season.

3. The Red Raiders are plus-seven in rebounding margin and are averaging 13.5 offensive boards per game.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 74, Air Force 63