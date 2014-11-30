Texas Tech 63, Air Force 62: Robert Turner scored 19 points, including the game-winning free throw with 12.7 seconds remaining, as the host Red Raiders rallied from a 19-point deficit in the final 13 minutes to pull out the win.

Devaugntah Williams scored 21 points and Zach Smith added eight points and eight rebounds for Texas Tech (4-1), which scored the final 10 points. The Red Raiders finished with a season-high 18 turnovers and shot just 38.5 percent, but clamped down defensively in the second half when they forced 11 of Air Force’s 18 turnovers.

Max Yon scored a career-high 25 points and Justin Hammonds added nine points but had six turnovers for Air Force (3-3), which never trailed until Turner’s decisive free throw. Yon connected on 10-of-14 shots, including 5-of-7 3-pointers, and also grabbed five rebounds, blocked two shots and had two steals.

Yon’s 3-pointer with 13 minutes to go gave the Falcons their biggest lead 46-27. The Falcons led 62-53 after two free throws by Matt Mooney with 2:35 left, but Texas Tech forced three turnovers down the stretch to fuel its comeback and after Turner’s tie-breaking free throw withstood a missed driving layup try by Mooney and a tip-in try by Kamryn Williams in the finals seconds to hold on for the win.

Yon, who didn’t start for the first time this season after going scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting in a 68-53 loss at Colorado on Tuesday, matched Texas Tech‘s’ first half total himself with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 3-pointers, to help give Air Force a 32-16 halftime lead. The Red Raiders, who came in averaging 13 turnovers, matched that total in the first 19 minutes while shooting 29 percent from the floor and trailed by as many 17 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams, who entered the game leading the nation in 3-point shooting (78.6 percent), connected on 3-of-7 treys. ... Texas Tech’s 16 first-half points were the fewest allowed in a first half by the Falcons since 2012 when Regis, a Division III school, had 13. ... Freshman F Norense Odiase, who came into the game leading the Red Raiders in scoring (12 points per game) and rebounding (6.8), was held scoreless and had three rebounds.