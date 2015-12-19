Air Force 67, UC Davis 60

Forward Hayden Graham scored 20 points and made three 3-pointers as part of an 8-of-11 shooting performance from the field as Air Force snapped a two-game slide with a 67-60 victory over host UC Davis on Saturday in Davis, Calif.

Guard Trevor Lyons reached double figures for the ninth time in 10 games this season with 13 points as the Falcons (7-4) shot 50 percent from the floor to avenge an 81-75 loss to the Aggies last season. Center Zach Moer had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Air Force.

Guard Darius Graham registered 16 points, five assists and four steals for UC Davis (4-6), which lost its third straight game after going 4 of 23 from 3-point range. Guard Siler Schneider scored 12 points, center Nolan Berry added 10 points and center Neal Monson contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Falcons scored 15 consecutive points -- ignited by two buckets by Hayden Graham -- to take a 26-12 lead. Darius Graham scored six straight Aggies points in a 1:07 span late in the first half to trim their deficit to 32-27 at the break.

Monson’s jumper with got UC Davis within 37-35 with 16:47 remaining before a Lyons bucket and Hayden Graham’s 3-pointer moved Air Force in front 42-35. The Aggies cut the margin to three twice -- the last on guard Brynton Lemar’s basket with 10:12 to play.

The Falcons sealed the victory when Hayden Graham delivered two 3-pointers and forward Kyle Broekhuis’ basket from long range capped a 14-6 burst to make it 60-49 with 3:44 left.