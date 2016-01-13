Utah State 79, Air Force 60

Forward Jalen Moore scored 20 points and guard Chris Smith added 19 points to help Utah State coast to a 79-60 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night in Logan, Utah.

Guard Shane Rector added 13 points off the bench for the Aggies. Utah State (10-6, 2-3 MW) snapped a three-game losing streak in Mountain West play.

The Aggies dominated around the basket. Utah State outrebounded Air Force, 41-32. Utah State also had a 32-20 edge in points in the paint and a 11-1 advantage in second chance points.

Center Zach Moer scored 12 points and guard Zach Kocur added 11 points to lead the Falcons. Air Force (10-7, 1-3 MW) dropped its third straight conference game after shooting just 37 percent (21-for-57) from the field.

Shooting droughts plagued both teams in the first half. Utah State endured a seven-minute stretch with a single basket. Air Force made just two field goals over the final seven minutes before halftime.

Utah State’s dry spell occurred after the Aggies took a 14-7 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from guard Julion Pearre and Smith.

The Falcons quickly capitalized. Air Force made five straight shots to take a 20-17 lead. A layup from guard Pervis Louder pushed the Falcons ahead 24-19 with 7:02 left in the half.

Utah State rallied when Air Force suddenly ran out of offensive fuel. Smith made three straight layups as part of a 13-0 run to put the Aggies back in front. Moore capped the spurt with a jumper, giving USU a 32-24 lead with 3:43 remaining before halftime.

The Aggies opened up a double digit lead early in the second half when Smith converted a 3-point play and Moore drained a 3-pointer to put USU up 44-29.

Utah State eventually led by as many as 25 points, going up 66-41 with 9:05 left on a 10-0 run fueled entirely by free throws.