Wyoming 64, Air Force 52

Wyoming guard Josh Adams scored 20 points, lifting the Cowboys past Air Force 64-52 Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

Air Force guard Trevor Lyons scored 14 points, and forward Hayden Graham finished with 13 points for the Falcons (10-5, 1-1 Mountain West), who had won four in a row.

Wyoming led 53-45 with seven minutes to go in the second half. Adams and guard Alexander Aka Gorski hit jumpers in the final six minutes to help the Cowboys (8-8, 1-2 MW) pull away for their first Mountain West Conference win of the season.

Adams added nine rebounds to go with his game-high 20 points for the Cowboys, who snapped their four-game losing streak.

Wyoming guard Jeremy Lieberman finished with 13 points, including four of the Cowboys’ 11 3-pointers.

Graham hit a jumper that cut the Wyoming lead to 23-18 with 11:50 left in the first half. But the Cowboys answered with a 13-5 run to close out the first half and take a 31-23 lead into halftime.