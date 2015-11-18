Preview: Akron at Arkansas

The biggest challenge for Arkansas this season is replacing power forward Bobby Portis - now a rookie for the Chicago Bulls - but the Razorbacks may have found someone to fill part of that void heading into Wednesday’s game against visiting Akron in the opener of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Moses Kingsley, a 6-foot-10 junior from Nigeria, made all eight of his field goal attempts and finished with a career-high 22 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals in an 86-68 win over Southern in Friday’s season opener.

The Razorbacks appear to have the type of inside-outside balance that should serve them well in the challenging SEC. Dusty Hannahs, who sat out last season after playing for Texas Tech as a freshman two years ago, shot 5-for-7 from the arc against Southern and once had a 7-for-7 performance against West Virginia as a freshman for the Red Raiders. Anthlon Bell led Arkansas in 3-pointers the last three seasons and gives the Razorbacks another long distance option off the bench. The Zips are led by seniors Jake Kretzer, Pat Forsythe and Reggie McAdams, who were freshmen on the last Akron team to make an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2013.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network.

ABOUT AKRON (2-0): The Zips are coming off a 70-point victory against Division III Hiram on Monday, and they had a fairly easy season opener against Cleveland State, so this will be a major step up in competition. Forsythe, a 6-11 center, was the team’s leading scorer last season at 10 points per game and Kretzer and McAdams are both 6-7 wings, so they should be able to stretch the interior defense of Arkansas. Kwan Cheatham Jr. is the other starter up front at 6-8, so the Zips also have decent size to counter Kingsley.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (1-0): Akron’s inexperience lies in its starting backcourt, so senior point guard Jabril Durham should be able to thrive in this matchup. He had 10 assists in the season-opening win against Southern. The most heralded newcomer for the Razorbacks this season is 6-4 shooting guard Jimmy Whitt, who went scoreless in the first half against Southern before scoring 12 in the second with a pair of steals.

TIP-INS

1. Kingsley averaged 3.6 points in 10.9 minutes last season.

2. Arkansas lost four of its top five scorers from last season’s SEC runner-up team.

3. Arkansas G Anton Beard, a member of the all-SEC freshman team last season, was reinstated Monday following his arrest last summer on forgery charges, but will remain suspended from all competition for the remainder of the fall semester, which runs through Dec. 18.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 82, Akron 73