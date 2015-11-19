Akron 88, Arkansas 80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Senior forward Jake Kretzer and sophomore guard Antino Jackson combined to score 16 points during a key 18-7 second-half run as Akron held off Arkansas 88-80 on Wednesday night in a NIT Season Tip-off game at Bud Walton Arena.

Akron (3-0) led from the start but saw a double-digit lead trimmed to 49-47 with 12:36 left in the game. That’s when Kretzer and Jackson took over, igniting the big run that put the Zips back in control at 67-54 with 8:02 left.

Sparked by 18 second-half points from senior guard Anthlon Bell, Arkansas (1-1) put together a 12-2 run late in the second half and pulled within four on three occasions. Akron responded each time.

The loss snapped the Razorbacks’ 25-game nonconference winning streak and was just the second loss for Arkansas in its past 42 non-Southeastern Conference home games.

Jackson led the Zips with 23 points, senior forward Reggie McAdams had 18, including four 3-pointers, and junior center Isaiah Johnson and junior forward Kwan Cheatham Jr. chipped 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Akron shot 51 percent from the field and hit 13 3-pointers.

Bell finished with 23 points to lead the Razorbacks, who shot just 38 percent from the floor. Junior forward Moses Kingsley had 17 points and 12 rebounds and junior guard Dusty Hannahs added 16 points.

Akron held Arkansas to 33 percent shooting from the field in the first half and led 37-29 at intermission. The Zips hit six first-half 3-pointers and used 11 early points from McAdams and 10 from Jackson.

Cheatham scored the game’s first seven points, including two 3-pointers.