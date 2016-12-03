Preview: Akron at Creighton

Creighton has yet to play a game closer than seven points, and it is no small wonder why when it continues to dominate the second half like it has lately. The 12th-ranked Bluejays eye their first 8-0 start in 13 years Saturday when they host their second straight MAC opponent in Akron.

"Our pace isn't going to have that much of an impact in the first half, but over the course of the game they're going to get tired. We're going to get easy ones in transition … and they're a little apprehensive to go to the offensive glass because they know what's coming when we get that rebound," coach Greg McDermott told reporters after Creighton rolled up 52 second-half points in Tuesday's 93-72 win over Buffalo. The Bluejays, who haven't opened this strong since winning their first 12 games in 2003-04, have outscored their last four opponents by 12, 15, 25 and 19 points, respectively, in the second half. Those dominant second-half performances are among a few of the reasons why the Bluejays have posted a pair of 100-point games already and rank seventh in the country in scoring offense (92 points per game). The Zips, who have won six in a row after dropping their opener at Youngstown State, celebrated their Savannah Invitational title-game victory over Mercer last weekend by thrashing Division III foe Adrian 95-41 on Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT AKRON (6-1): Savannah Invitational MVP and reigning MAC Player of the Week Isaiah Johnson - a 6-10, 290-pound senior center - leads the Zips in scoring (17.3 points), rebounding (6.5), assists (3.0) and steals (1.0), and he ranks first in the conference in field-goal percentage (66.1). Junior guard Antino Jackson (11.5 points) joined Johnson on the all-tournament team. Noah Robotham (nine points per game) broke out of a bit of a scoring slump with a season-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 21 minutes versus Adrian after totaling 28 points on 7-of-21 from the field over his previous four outings.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (7-0): Center Justin Patton is tied for the Division I lead in field-goal percentage at 80 percent and three regular contributors (Khyri Thomas, Maurice Watson Jr. and Isaiah Zierden) all shoot at least 50 percent beyond the arc, helping the Bluejays rank second in the country in field-goal percentage (54.1) and first in 3-point percentage (46.3). Patton has scored at least 10 points in every game and became only the third Creighton freshman since 1988-89 to post a double-double in Tuesday's win, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Marcus Foster (18.3 points) leads the team in scoring.

TIP-INS

1. Foster is the first Bluejay in 30 years to score at least 15 points in each of his team's first seven games.

2. Akron (10.7, ninth) and Creighton (10.6, 12th) each rank inside the top 12 in Division I in 3-pointers made and are two of 22 schools averaging at least 10 per game.

3. Patton, who is 17-for-18 from the field over his last two outings, is one of four Bluejays (six instances overall) since 1994-95 to shoot over 90 percent from the field on eight or more attempts in two games.

PREDICTION: Creighton 93, Akron 81