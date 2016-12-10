Preview: Akron at Gonzaga

Eighth-ranked Gonzaga aims to continue its early season dominance when it hosts Akron on Saturday in nonconference play. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 98-71 trouncing of Washington and are off to a 9-0 start for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Gonzaga knocked off Arizona in its previous game and has also recorded victories over Iowa State, Florida and San Diego State. The Bulldogs dominated the contest against the Huskies, a game in which former Washington player Nigel Williams-Goss stood out with 23 points to raise his season scoring average to a team-leading 13.7. "Everybody is just trying to make a big deal about it and Nigel just stayed how Nigel is," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of the junior point guard. "He's steady. Look at that stat sheet, he did what he always does. He fills up all the buckets on the stat sheet." Akron has played a light schedule and its losses are to Youngstown State and current No. 10 Creighton.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT AKRON (7-2): The Zips are averaging 79.8 points per game and topped that on Wednesday when they rolled to an 87-63 victory over Coppin State. Senior center Isaiah Johnson averages a team-best 15.2 points while shooting a torrid 70.3 percent from the field while junior guard Antino Jackson (12-point average) is also playing solid basketball. Junior guard Jimond Ivey (9.1 average) tallied a career-best 20 points against Coppin State.

ABOUT GONZAGA (9-0): Balance has been a key for the Bulldogs as six players average at least 9.7 points and four players are collecting more than five rebounds per contest. Sophomore guard Josh Perkins (12.5 points) and senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.2 points, team-best six rebounds) were expected to be good but freshman power forward Zach Collins has been better than forecasted by averaging 10.6 points off the bench and shooting 69.6 percent from the field. Junior forward Johnathan Williams is shooting 58.6 percent from the field while averaging 9.9 points and senior shooting guard Jordan Mathews is averaging 9.7 points despite a porous 35.1 percent mark from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The lone previous meeting came in the 2009 NCAA tournament when the Bulldogs posted a 77-64 victory in the first round.

2. Perkins is shooting 52.5 percent from 3-point range and has a team-leading 21 makes.

3. Zips G Noah Robotham (ankle) has missed the past two games -- he averages 10.1 points per game.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 89, Akron 65