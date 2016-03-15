Preview: Akron at Ohio State

Thad Matta has established himself as one of the most successful coaches in the country during his 12-year stay at Ohio State, but the three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year had yet to begin his career when the Buckeyes last received a visit from Akron. Two in-state rivals square off for the first time since 1989 - the year before Matta became a college assistant - when the Buckeyes host the Zips in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday.

Ohio State continued its streak of winning at least 20 games in every season under Matta in 2015-16, but fell short of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since capturing the NIT title in 2008. Three losses in 18 days to red-hot Michigan State squashed whatever slim odds the third-seeded Buckeyes had of making the Big Dance, leaving them instead with their first date with No. 6 seed Akron since defeating the Zips in the third round of the NIT 27 years ago. Akron won the Mid-American Conference East regular-season crown but fell to Buffalo for the second straight year in the league title game Friday. Coach Keith Dambrot seemed to be resigned to his team’s postseason fate following the 64-61 loss, telling reporters: “It’s all skewed for the big boys. So if Cincinnati or Tulsa or Connecticut had a 28 RPI (like Akron did), I think they would be in the (NCAA Tournament), but we’re not going to get in the tournament.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT AKRON (26-8): The Zips drilled a school-record 20 3-pointers (on 43 attempts) in a March 1 victory over Ohio and knocked down at least 10 in 23 games this season. Five players, including second-team all-conference selection Antino Jackson (11.9 points, 3.5 assists) and third-leading scorer Reggie McAdams (11.4 points), have knocked down at least 55 triples as Akron converted a school-record 400 for the season, shattering the previous mark of 328 in 2014-15. Despite making only eight starts this season, 6-10 junior center Isaiah Johnson (team-high marks of 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks) was named to the All-MAC first team and averaged 16.5 points and 9.8 boards over the Zips’ last four games.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (20-13): Junior forward Marc Loving (team-high 13.7 points), one of only two upperclassmen on the roster, averaged 22.3 points over a four-game stretch following the season-ending shoulder injury to third-leading scorer Jae‘Sean Tate before a nine-point performance in Friday’s 81-54 loss to the Spartans in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. The Buckeyes, who finished 12th in the conference in 3-point makes (208) and 11th in accuracy (34 percent), were woeful beyond the arc in their two league tournament games, including a season-worst 1-for-11 effort versus the Spartans. JaQuan Lyle (10.7 points, 4.2 assists) began to emerge near the end of his freshman season, averaging 14.4 points over the team’s last 10 contests.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of Tuesday’s contest will meet either No. 2 seed Florida or No. 7 seed North Florida.

2. Akron is one of only four programs to win at least 21 games in each of the past 11 seasons, joining Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas.

3. The Buckeyes, who have not lost to an Ohio team in Columbus since 1994, are 112-3 at home against unranked non-conference opponents under Matta.

PREDICTION: Akron 68, Ohio State 63