Preview: Akron at Penn State

Having specialized in close games of late, Penn State shouldn’t expect much of a breather when it faces visiting Akron on Tuesday. After opening the season with a pair of comfortable victories, the Nittany Lions played three straight nail-biters in the Charleston Classic, two of those wins against Cornell and USC decided by a total of three points and the other a double-overtime loss to Charlotte. Senior guard D.J. Newbill has been the unquestioned leader for Penn State, averaging 23.6 points over the first five games, including a high of 35 points in a 106-97 loss to Charlotte.

Judging by the 20-point beating it put on USC to open the Charleston Classic, Akron is not a team to be taken lightly. The only blemish on the Zips’ record this season is a 79-51 loss to Miami (Fla.) at Charleston, but they rebounded well against South Carolina, a team they lost to twice last season, to capture third place behind 16 points from freshman guard Noah Robotham. “We’ve beaten some high-major teams. We’ve never beaten two in one year,” head coach Keith Dambrot told the media. “I was scared to death going into the game. I thought it was a tough matchup for us.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT AKRON (3-1): The Zips have featured a balanced scoring attack through their first four games, with four players averaging at least 10 points but none more than 12 per game. Robotham leads the way, followed by Kwan Cheatham, Jr., Pat Forsythe and Demetrius Treadwell, who opened the season with a 10-point, 13-rebound performance against UMBC, but has since been suspended indefinitely for violation of the student-athlete code. Deji Ibitayo had by far his best game of the season against South Carolina, posting season highs in minutes (19) and points (15).

ABOUT PENN STATE (4-1): The 83 points scored by Newbill in the three Charleston Classic games established a record, surpassing the 78 points scored by Saint Joseph’s Carl Jones in 2011. Newbill, who averaged 17 points over his first two seasons at Penn State, scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half versus USC, including a 3-pointer with four minutes remaining that gave the Nittany Lions the lead for good. “I gave him the ball,” head coach Pat Chambers told the media. “I said, ‘If we’re going down, we’re going down with you.'”

TIP-INS

1. Akron is 2-4 against the Nittany Lions, but won the last meeting 85-60 in November 2012.

2. The Nittany Lions are 31-14 in games against teams from the Mid-American Conference.

3. None of the Zips’ top five scorers are shooting above 50 percent from the field, although they are all shooting at least 70 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Akron 64, Penn State 61