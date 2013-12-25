Preview: Akron vs. South Carolina

South Carolina and Akron will play Wednesday afternoon in the third-place game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, hop on a plane and meet again Saturday in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina’s tournament has been a microcosm of its season as the Gamecocks looked terrific in a 78-71 victory Sunday against previously unbeaten Saint Mary’s, but got blown out in Monday’s semifinal against Boise State.

Sindarius Thornwell and Tyrone Johnson, the leading scorers for South Carolina, will be looking for bounce-back games after they disappeared against Boise State, combining for six points on 2-for-13 shooting. Brenton Williams continues to show signs of the player who finished second for the Gamecocks in scoring last season, totaling 14 points in the semifinal, but needing 12 shots to get there. Akron leading scorer Demetrius Treadwell is also looking to rebound from a 10-point performance in the semifinal loss to No. 13 Iowa State, ending a streak of four straight games with at least 18 points.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT AKRON (6-3): Nyles Evans will be aiming to get back on track from 3-point range after shooting 2-for-7 from beyond the arc against Iowa State. The junior-college transfer missed his first 10 attempts from deep to start the season but found his groove and shot 14-for-24 over the next four games, including 5-for-7 in the tournament-opening win against Oregon State. Quincy Diggs is another threat from distance as he has connected on 41.2 percent of his 3-pointers this season.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-6): Duane Notice is beginning to get noticed after stringing together back-to-back games in double figures to start the tournament. The freshman guard produced season highs of 13 points and 33 minutes against Boise State, a day after shooting 4-for-5 and scoring 11 against Saint Mary’s. Notice is the only member of the Gamecocks to reach double figures in scoring in both games in Hawaii.

TIP-INS

1. Williams has made 35 consecutive free throws dating to last season.

2. South Carolina F Michael Carrera averaged 20.3 minutes in the six games before his one-game suspension for a post-game altercation against Manhattan and eight minutes in the two games since.

3. Akron guard Reggie McAdams is shooting 42.5 from 3-point range and has made at least one in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Akron 70, South Carolina 65