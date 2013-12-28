Preview: Akron at South Carolina

South Carolina had never faced Akron in 106 years of playing basketball before defeating the Zips for third place in the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Day, but the two teams will meet again Saturday. South Carolina, which rallied to beat the Zips 69-59 in Honolulu, hosts Akron in a scheduled non-conference matchup, setting up a unique back-to-back separated by three days and 4,676 miles. The Zips undoubtedly spent the long flight back to the U.S. thinking about the 16 turnovers that helped turn a six-point halftime advantage into Akron’s second consecutive defeat following a five-game winning streak.

Both teams suffered disappointing losses in Hawaii, landing them in the third-place contest. South Carolina trailed by double digits midway through the first half of an 80-54 blowout loss to Boise State, while Akron lost an eight-point first-half lead to fall 83-60 to No. 13 Iowa State. Freshman Duane Notice led the Gamecocks with 15 points Wednesday, pacing five South Carolina players in double figures.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT AKRON (6-4): The Zips won the MAC title and advanced to the NCAA tournament last season, and returned three starters this season. One of those returners is Demetrius Treadwell, who led the Zips with 12 points and seven rebounds against the Gamecocks, and ranks fourth in the conference in rebounding at 8.9. Treadwell averages 14.8 points to lead the Zips, while Quincy Diggs averages 12.2 points off the bench.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (4-6): Notice enjoyed his time in Hawaii, scoring in double figures in all three Gamecocks’ contests after averaging just four points in his first seven games. South Carolina, which starts three freshmen, had lost four of its previous five before Wednesday’s victory. The Gamecocks committed only 10 turnovers against Akron after a season-worst 18 against Boise State.

TIP-INS

1. Sindarius Thornwell leads the Gamecocks in scoring at 12.1 points despite shooting just 36.6 percent from the field.

2. South Carolina hit 16-of-19 free throws in the second half Wednesday.

3. Akron leads the MAC in 3-point shooting (38.6 percent).

PREDICTION: South Carolina 61, Akron 57