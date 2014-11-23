Preview: Akron vs. South Carolina

Akron knew it would not have its top offensive threat prior to its last contest, but the ineffectiveness of South Carolina’s leading scorer in the second half of its previous game may have been just as important. The Gamecocks, who face the Zips in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday, got 18 first-half points from Sindarius Thornwell on Friday. However, Thornwell went 1-of-9 from the field and scored two points thereafter in a 65-63 semifinal loss to Charlotte.

Thornwell’s final miss proved to be the most critical as his potential go-ahead 3-point attempt hit off the back iron as time expired. Akron, which suspended preseason All-Mid-American Conference forward Demetrius Treadwell indefinitely due to a violation of the school’s student-athlete code prior to the start of this event, stayed close to Miami (Fla.) for nearly a half but could not overcome a 33.3-percent effort from the field in a 79-51 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday. Akron defeated at least one power-conference team for the fourth straight season in Thursday’s 66-46 rout of USC on Thursday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT AKRON (2-1): Although they seemed unfazed by the lack of the 6-7, 236-pound Treadwell versus the Trojans, the Zips were outrebounded 40-27 and outscored in the paint 42-20 by the Hurricanes. Center Pat Forsythe has picked up the slack for Treadwell after recording six points and one board in 14 minutes in Akron’s season opener, averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds while playing 30 minutes in Charleston. The Zips enjoyed much success with scoring off turnovers in wins over USC and UMBC – converting 32 turnovers into 44 points – but settled for only nine points on 11 giveaways by Miami.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-2): Thornwell and Michael Carrera both went over 500 career points Friday and finished with 31 combined points, but Thornwell required a career-high 24 shots to post his eighth career 20-point game. Tyrone Johnson has struggled to get anything going offensively in Charleston, however, scoring a total of seven points after erupting for a career-high 21 on Tuesday against Baylor. The Gamecocks continued to fare well at the foul line (88.9 percent against Charlotte and 80 percent for the season), but attempted only nine free throws against the 49ers – 10 fewer than Charlotte and 10 fewer than their previous season low.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina gave up a season-high 24 points inside the paint Friday, but has still outscored each of its four opponents in that area.

2. With a win, Akron will record two victories over power-conference opponents in the same season for the first time in school history.

3. The Gamecocks defeated the Zips twice last year, following a 69-59 win at the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Day with a 78-45 home victory three days later.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 68, Akron 56