South Carolina 69, Akron 59: Freshman guard Duane Notice scored a season-high 15 points as the Gamecocks won the third-place game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

Brenton Williams and Sindarius Thornwell added 12 points apiece for South Carolina (4-6). Michael Carrera and Tyrone Johnson each scored 10 off the bench for the Gamecocks.

Demetrius Treadwell had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead Akron (6-4), which dropped its last two games after beating Oregon State in the tournament opener Sunday. Quincy Diggs added 10 points off the bench and Nick Harney scored eight of his nine points in the first half for the Zips.

South Carolina took its only lead of the first half at 18-17, but that lasted 20 seconds before Pat Forsythe made a basket for Akron, which eventually stretched the advantage to 31-25 at the half. The Zips were still leading by eight when South Carolina unleashed a 10-1 run to move back ahead by a point.

Akron retook the lead again before another 10-1 burst put the Zips behind for good. Notice sealed the win with back-to-back layups sandwiched around his steal for a 63-56 lead with 3:18 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: These teams meet against Saturday in Columbia, S.C. … Williams went 4-for-4 from the line and has made 39 consecutive free throws dating to last season. … Akron G Reggie McAdams came in shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range with at least one in every game this season, but missed both of his attempts from beyond the arc.