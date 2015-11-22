Preview: Akron at Villanova

Even though his squad sits at 3-0, Villanova coach Jay Wright is becoming a bit concerned with his team’s slow starts.The Wildcats aim to put together a strong 40 minutes against visiting Akron on Sunday.

East Tennessee State led the Wildcats 9-4 early and the game was tied at 11 before Villanova uncorked a 24-0 run to take control. “We didn’t start great,” Wright told reporters. “I thought it was similar to the way we started against Nebraska. We’re just not coming out focused defensively or rebounding the way we need to. But then, after they hurt us a couple of times, we got it going. I thought the bench did a good job of bringing us energy.” One of those key reserves was Phil Booth, who delivered 16 points off the bench. Villanova cannot be overconfident, though, as Akron is coming off an impressive 88-80 victory at Arkansas.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT AKRON (3-0): The Zips are shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range, led by Reggie McAdams (10-of-17) and Jake Kretzer (7-of-14). The team was 13-of-28 from the arc in the upset of Arkansas as Antino Jackson (23 points) and McAdams (15 points) led the way. “This is when I think I play my best basketball, against top opponents. I think it just gets me pumped up to play,” said Jackson, who averages team highs of 13.7 points and 5.7 assists.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (3-0): Daniel Ochefu has begun the season with three straight double-doubles and enters the weekend with robust averages of 15 points, 12 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Six different Wildcats are averaging double-digit points, including highly regarded freshman Jalen Brunson (10 ppg), who has totaled 15 assists against two turnovers this season. Ryan Arcidiacono, the co-Player of the Year in the Big East last season, has a similarly terrific ratio of 14 assists and one turnover and was 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the 86-51 triumph over East Tennessee State.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has won 29 straight games at The Pavilion.

2. This is the first ever meeting between the Wildcats and Zips.

3. Akron C Isaiah Johnson has missed half of his 22 free throws.

PREDICTION: Villanova 73, Akron 66