Preview: Alabama at Arkansas

Arkansas looks to snap its two-game losing skid when it hosts Alabama in an SEC clash on Wednesday. The Razorbacks received some good news when coach Mike Anderson announced that Alandise Harris and Michael Qualls, who were suspended for conduct detrimental to the team and missed an 88-74 loss to Louisiana State, have been reinstated. Arkansas has lost four of its last five games since an 87-85 overtime win over No. 14 Kentucky on Jan. 14 and needs to get back on track to salvage a season that held so much promise just two weeks ago.

Alabama has also dropped two straight games, including a disappointing 76-59 setback at home to Tennessee on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have lost four of their last five games and things could go from bad to worse as they search for their first road victory of the season with trips to Fayetteville and Gainesville, Fla., on deck. “We’ll need to get some guys, from a consistency standpoint, to step up,” coach Anthony Wright admitted. “When you give up those kinds of numbers, it’s hard to win.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (9-12, 3-5 SEC): Guard Trevor Releford leads the team in several categories, including scoring (18.3), assists (3.0), steals (2.1) and free-throw percentage (90.5). Alabama’s bench scored 19 points versus Tennessee, which marked the 14th straight time that the Crimson Tide’s reserves have outscored their counterparts. Releford scored a team-high 23 points and dished out six assists against the Volunteers to finish in double figures for the 22nd consecutive game dating to last season.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (13-8, 2-6): Guard Rashad Madden leads the team in scoring (13.2) and has been perfect from the free-throw line in three of his last four games. The Razorbacks rank 18th nationally in points per game (82.0), but have finished below their scoring average in four of the last five contests. Madden tallied 17 points to lead four Arkansas players in double figures against LSU despite the team being held to 32.8 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has scored 80 or more points in 11 games.

2. Alabama is 0-5 on the road this season.

3. Madden has scored in double figures in nine straight outings.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 74, Alabama 67