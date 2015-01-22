Preview: Alabama at Arkansas

Two teams badly in need of a victory will be trying to end their respective two-game slides when Alabama visits Arkansas on Thursday in SEC play. The Crimson Tide have lost to South Carolina and Kentucky during their skid with the contest against the top-ranked Wildcats being much more one-sided than the 70-48 final score. The Razorbacks fell to Tennessee and Ole Miss in defeats that knocked them out of the Top 25 to follow up a seven-game winning streak.

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson wasn’t happy his squad allowed 96 points in the loss to Ole Miss but feels things are headed in the right direction. “I like our team, I like our depth,” Anderson told reporters. “We’ve just got to get some things technically corrected, especially on the defensive end and continue to try and push the tempo.” Alabama is only 1-3 on the road but the victory did come in conference play at Tennessee.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ALABAMA (12-5, 2-2 SEC): Guard Levi Randolph has been consistently good, reaching double digits in all but one game while averaging a team-best 15 points. Guard Ricky Tarrant averages 12.8 but is shooting just 29.3 percent from 3-point range despite being tied with guard Rodney Cooper (10.6) for the team lead of 24 3-pointers. Forwards Michael Kessens (7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Jimmie Taylor (4.7 points, five rebounds, team-best 31 blocked shots) will be asked to slow Arkansas standout Bobby Portis in the interior.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (13-4, 2-2): Portis torched Alabama for a career-best 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting last season and is an even better player in 2014-15 as a sophomore. Portis has team-best figures of 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds and has increased those numbers in SEC play by averaging 23.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and shooting 61.4 percent from the field. Guard Michael Qualls is averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds and guard Rashad Madden is averaging 10 points and a team-leading 5.2 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has beaten the Razorbacks seven of the last nine meetings.

2. Portis and Qualls each have seven 20-point outings this season.

3. The Crimson Tide shoot just 29.9 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 83, Alabama 75