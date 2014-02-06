Arkansas 65, Alabama 58: Bobby Portis recorded a career-high 35 points to go along with nine rebounds and six blocks as the host Razorbacks held off the Crimson Tide to snap a two-game losing skid.

Alandise Harris, who returned from a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, added eight points in a reserve role for Arkansas (14-8, 3-6 SEC). Rashad Madden dished out six assists for the Razorbacks, who finished 20-of-25 from the free-throw line.

Rodney Cooper led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama (9-13, 3-6), which shot 35.6 percent from the floor. Trevor Releford scored 12 points and hauled in five boards for the Crimson Tide, who dropped their third straight game.

Portis went 8-of-10 from the field in the opening 20 minutes while the rest of his teammates shot a combined 1-for-23 as Arkansas trailed 26-24 after Levi Randolph’s jumper beat the half-time buzzer. Portis continued to have the hot hand in the second stanza as he keyed a 13-3 run to put the Razorbacks on top 37-33.

Cooper knocked down his third 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 13:30 remaining and Algie Key scored four straight points to give Alabama a 43-41 advantage. Jacorey Williams’ driving layup put Arkansas up 59-53 with 3:05 left and they held off a late rally to snap a four-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas started 0-of-7 from 3-point range and finished 1-of-13. … Alabama is 0-6 on the road this season. … The Razorbacks have won the turnover battle in 25 of their last 26 games dating back to last season.