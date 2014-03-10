(Updated: ADDS that Releford moved into fifth place on Alabama career scoring list in Game Notebook)

Alabama 83, Arkansas 58: Trevor Releford scored 24 points and the host Crimson Tide ended the Razorbacks’ six-game winning streak with a dominant first half.

Shannon Hale added 18 points off the bench for Alabama (13-18, 7-11 SEC), which held the Razorbacks (21-10, 10-8) to one field goal in a nine-minute span of the opening half, outscoring Arkansas 21-3 en route to a 39-16 halftime advantage. Levi Randolph scored 11 points as the Crimson Tide shot 54.7 percent from the field.

Rashad Madden hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Arkansas, which had not trailed by more than seven points at halftime all season before shooting 4-for-17 from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The Razorbacks finished at a season-worst 31.3 percent shooting.

Alabama led 10-8 with 15:29 to go in the first half before taking control, with Randolph’s layup and 3-pointer on consecutive possessions sparking the big run. The Razorbacks missed 11 of 12 shots during the next nine minutes and Hale scored seven points during the spurt, his layup with 6:03 remaining giving the Crimson Tide a 31-11 advantage.

Alabama made one field goal in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half, but Arkansas could not carve into the large deficit. Retin Obasohan’s three-point play with 14:26 to play pushed the Crimson Tide’s cushion to 52-25.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Releford, the SEC leader in steals, finished with three and also moved into fifth place in school history with 1,862 career points, surpassing Jerry Harper (1,861 from 1952-56). … Arkansas, which had averaged 98.5 points in its first two games in March, scored a season-low 16 first-half points. … The Crimson Tide have won five of their past six against Arkansas.