Arkansas 93, Alabama 91 (OT): Michael Qualls scored a career-high 30 points and Bobby Portis tapped in the deciding basket as time expired as the host Razorbacks defeated the Crimson Tide in SEC play.

Rashad Madden added 17 points and Anton Beard scored 11 for Arkansas (14-4, 3-2), which snapped a two-game slide. Portis had 10 points and 13 rebounds and followed up Madden’s miss at the end of overtime after Alabama tied the score at 91 on Shannon Hale’s 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds left.

Justin Coleman scored a career-high 22 points – all after halftime – and made five 3-pointers for Alabama (12-6, 2-3). Ricky Tarrant scored 21 points, Rodney Cooper tallied 15 and Levi Randolph added 12 for the Crimson Tide, who lost their third consecutive game.

A three-point play by Beard provided the Razorbacks with a 75-71 edge with 2:33 left in regulation and another one by Madden made it a five-point margin with 1:03 left before Alabama fought back and tied the game on a three-point play by Michael Kessens with 2.3 seconds left. Two free throws by Coleman gave the Crimson Tide an 84-83 lead with 2:51 left in overtime before Qualls scored the next five Razorbacks points and Alabama tied the score at 88 on Randolph’s hoop with 52.3 seconds left.

Cooper had 15 first-half points to keep Alabama in the contest and Qualls had 13 to help Arkansas take a 34-30 lead into the break. The Razorbacks used a 9-2 burst to take a 52-47 lead on Alandise Harris’ basket with 10:30 to play, but the Crimson Tide answered with a 9-4 run to tie it at 56 on Tarrant’s 3-pointer with 8:51 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 20-point outing was the eighth of the season for Qualls. … Alabama was 12-of-24 from 3-point range. … The Razorbacks collected 21 offensive boards while possessing a 47-34 edge on the glass.