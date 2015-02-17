Preview: Alabama at Auburn

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters prior to the Tigers’ 101-87 loss to No. 17 Arkansas on Feb. 10 that “there isn’t a team on our schedule we can’t beat. I don’t know if we can beat Kentucky at Kentucky. I just don’t know. I don’t know. Can we (go on a run)? Yeah, we can.” Auburn backed up its coach’s bold statement with a 69-68 upset victory at Georgia on Saturday, and hopes to continue its roll Tuesday when it hosts Alabama in basketball’s version of the Iron Bowl. The Tigers must win four of their final six games to put themselves in position to finish at least .500 for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

The Crimson Tide appear headed for a postseason tournament after a one-year hiatus, standing five games above .500 after a 76-68 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. “Our guys have to understand and have to get to the point where we realize the magnitude of our effort and our focus and what we really value every time we step in between the lines,” Alabama coach Anthony Grant told reporters. The Crimson Tide won eight of the last 10 meetings with Auburn, including a 57-55 victory on Jan. 24 when Rodney Cooper converted an offensive rebound into a bucket with 5.8 seconds left, but the Tigers have won the last two encounters at Auburn.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ALABAMA (15-10, 5-7 SEC): Senior guard Levi Randolph (team-best 14.8 points per game, five rebounds) averaged 16.3 points in his last four games after scoring 15 against Vanderbilt - all in the second half. Grant said junior guard Ricky Tarrant (13.1 points) will miss his sixth straight game because of a leg injury. Cooper, a senior guard who needs two points to become the 48th player in program history to reach 1,000, averages 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.

ABOUT AUBURN (12-13, 4-8): Senior guard Antoine Mason on Saturday scored nine points after spending the previous three days with his father - former NBA player Anthony, who suffered a heart attack Tuesday in New York. “We wanted to win for him,” senior guard KT Harrell (SEC-high 17.8 points per game) told reporters. “We all respect him and I respect this guy so much greater for being here.” Mason averages 14.4 points while 6-7 junior forward Cinmeon Bowers (13 points, 10.8 rebounds) is one of two players in the SEC averaging a double-double, joining LSU’s Jordan Mickey (17.1 points, 10.8 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. The Crimson Tide have shot less than 40 percent from the field in three straight games after doing so only three times in their previous 22 contests.

2. The Tigers are the only team in the SEC with three players in the top 15 in scoring with Harrell, Mason (10th) and Bowers (15th) accounting for 65.8 of the offense.

3. Alabama and Auburn are each 2-3 in their last five games and 3-7 in their last 10.

PREDICTION: Auburn 57, Alabama 55