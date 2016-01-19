Preview: Alabama at Auburn

Fresh off its first win over a ranked team since 2012, Auburn will host archrival Alabama in SEC play on Tuesday night. The Tigers disposed of then-No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday, snapping an 18-game losing streak to the Wildcats and sending their faithful fans onto the court for a long overdue celebration.

“I‘m happy for our students because I have not been able to provide that return on investment yet,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters. “It took a special effort but I wanted to be able to see that special celebration.” Auburn was led by 26 points - 21 in the second half - from guard Kareem Canty, whose 3-point play with 1:32 remaining proved to be the decisive score. The Crimson Tide enters Tuesday having lost three of their first four SEC contests, following a run of seven wins in eight games prior to the start of conference play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (10-6, 1-3 SEC): Slow starts after halftime and incomplete efforts overall have hampered the Crimson Tide, according to head coach Avery Johnson. “That’s been our Achilles heel throughout the season, even in games we’ve won.” Johnson told reporters, following a 71-63 road loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. Guard Retin Obasohan is Alabama’s leading scorer, averaging 13.7 points per game, while forward Shannon Hale (10.5) and guard Arthur Edwards (10.1) also contribute double digit averages.

ABOUT AUBURN (8-8, 2-3): Canty was in a walking boot after turning his ankle on the game-tying score in the win over Kentucky but Pearl has indicated he shouldn’t miss any game action. “He’ll come out of the boot today,” Pearl told reporters on Monday, “And we’ll see how it feels. I think he’ll be available.” The transfer from Marshall is the driving force behind the Tigers’ offense, averaging 19 points per game to rank fourth in the SEC.

TIP-INS

1. Canty’s 5.6 assists per game ranks third among SEC players and F Cinmeon Bowers is fourth in the conference, averaging 8.9 rebounds.

2. Alabama has won three straight games in the series against Auburn but is 26-28 all-time as the visiting team.

3. Auburn’s 9.7 3-pointers per game, among the top-20 in the nation, leads the SEC and could prove to be the difference against a Crimson Tide team that ranks last in the conference, averaging 66.3 points.

PREDICTION: Auburn 71, Alabama 66