Preview: Alabama at Auburn

It has been 30 years since Alabama won the first three road games on its SEC schedule - but it's in good position to end that drought as it opens a two-game Georgia visit Saturday at Auburn. The Crimson TIde have won six of their last seven games following back-to-back triumphs over LSU and Missouri, and will resume their rivalry with an Auburn team that is off to a slow start in conference play.

Alabama continued to exert is dominance on the boards last time out, cruising to a 68-56 home win over Missouri on the strength of a 39-31 rebounding edge - the 10th straight time the Crimson Tide have outrebounded their opponent. Coach Avery Johnson was also pleased at how his team - which has struggled to generate offense this season - put together a solid all-around performance, telling reporters after the game: "I thought this was another game where we saw the potential for us to become a balanced basketball team. The ball was just moving. We weren't just standing around. They weren't looking at me trying to get a play call. We were ready to shoot." The Tigers improved their dismal start to the conference schedule with a 78-74 win over LSU on Wednesday, giving coach Bruce Pearl his 500th career victory. "(I'm) just blessed to be at Auburn and go to work every day trying to reward (Auburn) for letting me be their coach," he told reporters following the game.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ALABAMA (11-6, 4-1 SEC): The Crimson Tide aren't going to win any shootouts - ranking last in the conference in scoring at 68.6 points per game entering the weekend - but Johnson's roster is averaging 74.5 points over its previous two contests while maintaining the 17th-best defense in the nation in terms of points allowed (62.2). Freshman forward Braxton Key leads the team in scoring (10.2) and rebounding (5.8) but is shooting a disappointing 35.6 percent from the field over his last four games. Guard Dazon Ingram (9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists) is on the verge of becoming the Crimson Tide's second double-digit scorer, having reached the mark in five of his last seven games.

ABOUT AUBURN (12-6, 2-4): Pearl's magic milestone has been one of the lone bright spots in what has been an otherwise trying conference stretch for the Tigers, who are allowing 75.9 points per game - tied for the second-highest total among SEC teams. Freshman guard Mustapha Heron paces the team in scoring (15.7), but has averaged just 13 points on 35.1 percent from the field over his past three games. Auburn received some promising news Friday with word that freshman forward Danjel Purifoy might return to action after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.

TIP-INS

1. Pearl has a 500-191 record in 22 seasons as a head coach.

2. Purifoy ranks second on the team in scoring (13.7) and rebounding (5.8).

3. Alabama owns a 93-60 edge in the all-time series and has won 10 of the past 13 meetings.

PREDICTION: Alabama 70, Auburn 64