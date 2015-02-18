Alabama 79, Auburn 68: Levi Randolph scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds as the visiting Crimson Tide completed the season sweep of the Tigers.

Retin Obasohan scored a season-high 16 points for Alabama (16-10, 6-7 SEC), which won for the ninth time in 11 meetings. Rodney Cooper added 13 points, Shannon Hale recorded 11 points and three blocks, and Jimmie Taylor registered eight rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who shot 52.9 percent from the field.

Antoine Mason scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half while KT Harrell recorded 14 of his 21 after the break for Auburn (12-14, 4-9), which lost for the seventh time in its last nine games. Cinmeon Bowers, who averages 13.1 points and 10.7 rebounds as one of two SEC players averaging a double-double, recorded 14 and seven as the Tigers were outrebounded 40-26 and could not take advantage of 17 Alabama turnovers.

The Crimson Tide led by as many as six in the first half before Mason scored eight of his 16 points prior to the break during a 10-3 run which gave Auburn a 30-29 lead en route to a 36-33 advantage at intermission. After Harrell’s jumper moved the Tigers ahead 46-45, Cooper converted a three-point play for the 14th and final lead change and Obasohan’s runner in the lane stretched Alabama’s advantage to 52-46 with 12:57 remaining.

Harrell’s two free throws cut the deficit to 54-53 with 11:10 left before Cooper responded with a 3-pointer and when Obasohan scored five straight on a driving bucket and a 3-pointer, the Crimson Tide enjoyed a 72-60 lead with 3:31 to go. Alabama was not threatened again as it snapped a two-game slide at Auburn.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crimson Tide coach Anthony Grant was whistled for a technical foul with 14:32 left in first half after disputing a foul call against Michael Kessens and after Harrell made the two free throws and a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to give the Tigers a 13-7 lead, Alabama went on a 13-3 run. ... Cooper became the 48th player in school history to reach 1,000 points on a dunk 1:17 into the game. ... Auburn was 16-of-19 from the free-throw line while Alabama was 16-for-21.