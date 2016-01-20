Auburn 83, Alabama 77

Auburn guard Kareem Canty scored 25 points and forward Cinmeon Bowers posted a double-double, helping the Tigers knock off rival Alabama 83-77 Tuesday at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

The Tigers led for the entire second half, but never by much. Canty hit a pair of free throws that put Auburn up by six with 22 seconds remaining, and Alabama could not come up with a last challenge.

Bowers finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds, leading Auburn (9-8, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) to its second consecutive win over Alabama (10-7, 1-4).

Guard Retin Obasohan scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Crimson Tide before fouling out. Forward Shannon Hale scored 13 points off the bench for the Tide, who had three players foul out.

It was the second big win in a row for coach Bruce Pearl’s Auburn squad, which upset Kentucky on Saturday. The Tigers play at Florida on Saturday.

Alabama has lost four of five under first-year coach Avery Johnson.

Auburn led 40-37 halftime, behind 12 points from Canty.

Canty hit a 3-pointer that put the Tigers ahead 30-28 with five minutes left in the first half. Auburn would not trail the rest of the way.