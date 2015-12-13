Preview: Alabama at Clemson

Fans of Alabama and Clemson would love to see them hook up on the football field in early January but, for now, they’ll have to settle for a non-conference matchup on the basketball court Sunday. Both teams are looking to prove themselves as host Clemson comes in with losses in two of three games against major-conference opponents while the Crimson Tide have to adjust to a season-ending injury to starting guard Dazon Ingram.

Ingram suffered an injury to his left foot that will sideline the Tide’s leader in assists (3.3) and rebounding (5.9) for the rest of the season. First-year coach Avery Johnson will need to find a way to keep forward Shannon Hale (13 points) and guard Retin Obasohan (12.9) on their current point-scoring pace without Ingram. Junior Jaron Blossomgame has been the main weapon for the Tigers, leading the team in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (7.1). Coach Brad Brownell has two other double-figure scorers in his starting five in Donte Grantham (11) and Avry Holmes (10.3), though it’s Blossomgame who makes the Clemson engine go.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ALABAMA (5-2): Johnson faces a challenge early in his initial campaign with the Crimson Tide trying to replace Ingram in the lineup. The former NBA point guard knows a thing about the position, but he’ll have to rely on players like Obasohan, Justin Coleman and Lawson Schaffer to fill the void left by Ingram’s absence. “Dazon is a special, multi-talented player that we use in a variety of ways and he’ll be missed,” Johnson told reporters. “The expectation for us is to continue to work hard and play at a high level at both ends of the floor.”

ABOUT CLEMSON (6-2): There’s no doubt Brownell wants Bloosomgame to have the ball in his hands when the Tigers are in need of a basket. That was proven again on Wednesday when Wofford was rallying against the Tigers and Blossomgame’s 3-pointer midway through the second half started a Clemson run that essentially ended all suspense about the game’s outcome. “That’s what you have great players for,” Brownell told reporters. “A guy like Jaron knocks down back-to-back 3‘s. He doesn’t put us in jeopardy.”

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has eight players currently averaging at least four points while nine players are averaging double-figure minutes.

2. Holmes hit just three of his first 11 attempts from 3-point range this season, but has gone 14-of-27 since.

3. Blossomgame is 26 rebounds shy of becoming the 30th player in Clemson history to have at least 700 points and 500 rebounds in a career.

PREDICTION: Clemson 78, Alabama 74