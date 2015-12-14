Alabama 51, Clemson 50

Alabama forward Shannon Hale intercepted an inbounds pass and drove for a game-deciding dunk with 25 seconds left as the Crimson Tide held on to top Clemson 51-50 in a non-conference game Bon Secours Wellness Arena Sunday night.

Alabama improved to 6-2 under first-year coach Avery Johnson while Clemson slipped to 6-3.

Clemson took its first lead since the opening two minutes when forward Donte Grantham hit a 3-pointer with 2:13 to play. But the Tigers failed to hold the lead despite two missed shots and a turnover by Alabama.

Clemson center Landry Nnoko missed two free throws with 1:18 remaining, but the Tigers had the ball and the lead when Grantham’s inbounds pass was stolen by Hale, who had 12 points.

Retin Obasohan scored 15 first-half points as Alabama built a 34-26 halftime lead. He connected on 3-of-5 shots from 3-point range and the Crimson Tide hit 50 percent (6-of-12) as a team. Alabama also outrebound Clemson 27-10 in the first half, including a 13-1 advantage on the offensive glass.

Obasohan led all scorers with 23 points. Clemson was led by Nnoko, who connected on 7-of-9 shots and scored 15 points.

Guard Avry Holmes added for Clemson, but junior forward Jaron Blossomgame - the Tigers’ leading scorer at 18.5 points per game - failed to score in double figures for the first time this season, finishing with eight points.