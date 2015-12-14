FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alabama 51, Clemson 50
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 14, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

Alabama 51, Clemson 50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Alabama 51, Clemson 50

Alabama forward Shannon Hale intercepted an inbounds pass and drove for a game-deciding dunk with 25 seconds left as the Crimson Tide held on to top Clemson 51-50 in a non-conference game Bon Secours Wellness Arena Sunday night.

Alabama improved to 6-2 under first-year coach Avery Johnson while Clemson slipped to 6-3.

Clemson took its first lead since the opening two minutes when forward Donte Grantham hit a 3-pointer with 2:13 to play. But the Tigers failed to hold the lead despite two missed shots and a turnover by Alabama.

Clemson center Landry Nnoko missed two free throws with 1:18 remaining, but the Tigers had the ball and the lead when Grantham’s inbounds pass was stolen by Hale, who had 12 points.

Retin Obasohan scored 15 first-half points as Alabama built a 34-26 halftime lead. He connected on 3-of-5 shots from 3-point range and the Crimson Tide hit 50 percent (6-of-12) as a team. Alabama also outrebound Clemson 27-10 in the first half, including a 13-1 advantage on the offensive glass.

Obasohan led all scorers with 23 points. Clemson was led by Nnoko, who connected on 7-of-9 shots and scored 15 points.

Guard Avry Holmes added for Clemson, but junior forward Jaron Blossomgame - the Tigers’ leading scorer at 18.5 points per game - failed to score in double figures for the first time this season, finishing with eight points.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.