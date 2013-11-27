Preview: Alabama vs. Duke

Duke’s road to a record fifth NIT Season Tip-Off title starts with a semifinal matchup with Alabama on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The No. 5 Blue Devils are 24-2 at the tournament with titles in 1985, 2000, 2005 and 2009. The Crimson Tide return to Madison Square Garden, where it lost in the postseason NIT championship game in 2011 and won last year’s 2K Sports Classic for the third time in four years.Alabama, which is 3-7 against Duke, has won three straight since a season-opening loss to Oklahoma. Duke, which features one of the country’s top offenses, survived a scare from Vermont for its fourth straight win on Sunday night. “This was an unacceptable performance and we were lucky to win,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the 91-90 win. “We played like a team that thought we would just show up and win. That’s how you get beat.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ALABAMA (3-1): Trevor Releford, the first Alabama player to record at least 1,000 points, 300 assists and 200 steals, leads four players in double figures at 18 points. Retin Obasohan adds 15.5 points after four straight games of tying or breaking his career high and Algie Key is averaging 10.3 points on 78.9 percent shooting. Coach Anthony Grant is 23-6 in the month of November since 2009.

ABOUT DUKE (5-1): Quinn Cook leads the ACC with 7.2 assists, running an up-tempo offense that ranks third nationally in shooting (55 percent) and sixth in points (92.7). Jabari Parker (23-point average) and Rodney Hood (21.8) have combined for 10 20-point games this season. Parker, the ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time, is the first Duke player to open a season with six straight 20-point games since Art Heyman started the 1961-62 season with 10 such games.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face either No. 3 Arizona or Drexel in Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game.

2. Parker is the third Division I freshman to score 20 points in his first six games, joining Indiana’s Eric Gordon (seven in 2007-08) and Texas’ Kevin Durant (seven in 2006-07).

3. Alabama has scored more than 70 points in its first four games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

PREDICTION: Duke 88, Alabama 75