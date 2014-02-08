Preview: Alabama at Florida

Fourth-ranked Florida looks to continue its impressive stretch of stingy defense while extending a pair of winning streaks when it hosts struggling Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Gators have won a school-record 28 consecutive games at home and 14 in a row overall, averaging 51.3 points against in the last seven while allowing 38.4 percent shooting for the season. The offensively challenged Crimson Tide dropped five of their last six games, including a 68-62 loss to Florida at home Jan. 23.

The Gators beat Missouri 68-58 on Tuesday in the debut of 6-10 freshman Chris Walker, who had to sit out 12 contests after enrolling at Florida in December because of eligibility issues and receiving improper benefits. Walker had two dunks for four points and two blocks in seven minutes and the McDonald’s All American will take on a larger role as time goes on. Alabama has averaged 56.5 points in its SEC losses and 63.2 in league games overall.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT ALABAMA (9-13, 3-6 SEC): Trevor Releford has been the Crimson Tide’s only consistent offensive threat, averaging 18 points to place seventh in the SEC while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 90 from the free throw line. Guard Retin Obasohan is the other player averaging in double figures scoring (11.4) for Alabama, but shot 6-of-24 in the last three contests. Freshman forward Shannon Hale has totaled only 21 points in three games after averaging 13.3 points over the six previous contests.

ABOUT FLORIDA (20-2, 9-0): Walker gives the Gators another offensive threat on the interior to go along with Patric Young and Dorian Finney-Smith - averaging 10.7 and 10 points, respectively. That should help guard Michael Frazier II, who is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games including 18 against Alabama, while making 62 from 3-point range overall. Casey Prather leads the SEC in shooting percentage (62.3) and the Gators in scoring (15.7), followed by Frazier (12.6) and Scottie Wilbekin (12.4).

TIP-INS

1. The Gators is 20-2 for the third time in program history – the other two were in 2006 and 2007 when they won NCAA titles.

2. Alabama has dropped the last three games by an average of 14.3 points.

3. Florida has beaten the Crimson Tide eight straight times and 10 of the last 11.

PREDICTION: Florida 75, Alabama 58