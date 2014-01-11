Preview: Alabama at Georgia

Two teams that combined for 13 non-conference losses in the first two months attempt to start SEC play 2-0 when Alabama visits Georgia on Saturday. Alabama beat Vanderbilt 68-63 in its league opener at home for a second straight victory Tuesday after dropping six of its previous eight contests. The Bulldogs, who started the season 1-4, come in off an emotional 70-64 overtime victory Wednesday at No. 21 Missouri - one day after the funeral of coach Mark Fox’s father.

Georgia has won six of its last eight and looks to build off holding Missouri to 39.3 percent shooting to end the Tigers’ 26-game home winning streak. “I’m really proud of our team,” Fox told reporters after the game. “I’ve been critical of the defense, their rebounding and their toughness, and tonight those three things won it for us.” Senior guard Trevor Releford leads the Crimson Tide, who shot 50.5 percent combined the last two games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC TV, ESPN3

ABOUT ALABAMA (7-7, 1-0 SEC): Releford averaged 21.4 points over the last five contests and leads the team in scoring (18.3) while shooting 51 percent from the field. Guard Retin Obasohan, who leads the SEC in steals (2.7), rebounded from three rough games to make 11-of-22 shots and score 27 points combined in his last two. Freshman forward Shannon Hale averaged 11.3 points over the last four games, including a career-high 15 against Vanderbilt, after scoring only 24 over the first nine in his career.

ABOUT GEORGIA (7-6, 1-0): Charles Mann averages 13.4 points to lead a balanced offense after recording 18 in the victory at Missouri, the Bulldogs’ first against a major conference team this season. Kenny Gaines (11.5), Nemanja Djurisic (11.2) and Brandon Morris (9.6) have also contributed on the offensive end for a team shooting 47.7 percent - fourth in the SEC. However, Georgia has struggled at the free-throw line (64 percent) and will have to become more of a threat from behind the 3-point arc.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has beaten the Bulldogs five straight times, including twice last season.

2. Georgia has drained only 55 shots from 3-point range this season, among the least in Division I.

3. Releford boasts a streak of 19 consecutive made free throws after going 8-of-8 against Vanderbilt and leads the SEC at 92.6 percent.

PREDICTION: Georgia 67, Alabama 63