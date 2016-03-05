Preview: Alabama at Georgia

Three losses in its past four games has hindered Alabama’s NCAA Tournament hopes, but Retin Obasohan maintains a positive perception regarding the Crimson Tide’s breakthrough in Avery Johnson’s first season as coach. “We’re still in a position to do far more than anything we could have possibly imagined,” Obasohan said after Wednesday’s loss to Arkansas, but a victory Saturday at Georgia in the regular-season finale would help ease the sting of the recent slide.

Alabama was picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC and opened conference play 1-5, but Johnson’s defense-first mentality and the emergence of Obasohan as one of the league’s top scorers has the Crimson Tide in the hunt for what would be just their second NCAA appearance since 2006. The Bulldogs seek back-to-back NCAA tournament berths for the first time since 2001-02, and their resume got a boost with Thursday’s 74-72 victory at South Carolina. “They belong in the NCAA Tournament,” Georgia coach Mark Fox said of the Gamecocks, who the Bulldogs swept this season. “I’m really proud of our team beating a team of that quality.” The victory clinched Georgia’s fourth consecutive .500-plus season in SEC play, the longest streak in school history.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN3

ABOUT ALABAMA (17-12, 8-9 SEC): Obasohan scored 32 points Wednesday and is averaging 17.8 points, scoring 22 or more in four of his past five games with two games of 32-plus. The Crimson Tide rank second in the SEC in scoring defense (67 points per game), but have scored more than 65 points once in their past seven contests as Obasohan represents 26.6 percent of Alabama’s offensive production on the season. Shannon Hale is the only other Crimson Tide player averaging double figures in scoring (10.6).

ABOUT GEORGIA (16-12, 9-8): Kenny Gaines scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the first half Thursday, his third consecutive game with 20 or more points after back-to-back 23-point efforts. Gaines is averaging 22 points in his past three games while J.J. Frazier, who scored 19 points against South Carolina, is averaging 23.8 points in his past four contests. The Bulldogs rank fourth in the country entering the weekend in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 38 percent shooting and keeping the opposition under its season shooting average in 14 of 17 conference games.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak to Alabama with last season’s 66-65 overtime victory at Tuscaloosa.

2. Alabama freshman Donta Hall blocked a career-high five shots Wednesday.

3. Frazier added nine rebounds and seven assists Thursday, scoring 10 points in the final 2:44.

PREDICTION: Georgia 68, Alabama 63