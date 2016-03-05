Georgia 70, Alabama 63

Georgia forward Yante Maten scored 19 points and guard J.J. Frazier was clutch at the free-throw line, helping the Bulldogs hold off Alabama for a 70-63 win Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

Frazier connected on all 12 of his free throws, including six straight in the final 30 seconds to seal the win. He finished with 17 points.

Junior forward Shannon Hale came off the bench to score 25 points for Alabama (17-13, 8-10 SEC), which has seen its hopes of an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament fade with back-to-back losses. Hale hit a jumper with 8:30 to play to give the Crimson Tide a 50-49 lead.

The Bulldogs (17-12, 10-8) quickly regained the lead and got big baskets down the stretch from senior guard Kenny Gaines and Maten to prevail.

Alabama senior guard Retin Obasohan finished with 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 32 seconds to play that cut the deficit to five. But with Frazier at the foul line, Alabama would get no closer.

Senior guard Charles Mann added 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Georgia will be either the fifth or sixth seed in next week’s SEC tournament. Alabama will be the 10th seed.